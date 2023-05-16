Pro-DeSantis PAC thinks it made a 'massive mistake' by airing accurate criticisms of Trump: report

Never Back Down, a political action committee supportive of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, made waves last week when it angered conservatives with accurate criticisms of former President Donald Trump.

In a tweet posted in the wake of Trump's CNN town hall, Never Back Down criticized Trump for talking about pardoning Capitol rioters who attacked police officers, as well as his suggestion that parts of the United States Constitution should be "terminated" to reinstall him in the Oval Office.

For good measure, the tweet also knocked Trump for "his defense of his comments about grabbing women by their genitals."

Trump really did say all of the things that Never Back Down criticized him for saying -- but the tweet nonetheless caused concern within the PAC that these criticisms were the kind of thing one would hear on CNN or MSNBC.

As Semafor reports, people inside the PAC came to view the tweet as a "massive mistake" that should never be repeated.

"It sounded like it came from CNN, and I think people inside realized that that was a massive mistake, and I hope it won’t be repeated again," one source told the publication.

DeSantis has so far been reluctant to directly criticize Trump, despite the fact that Trump has promoted social media posts baselessly smearing the Florida governor as a "groomer" of young girls.