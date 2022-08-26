Slur-spewing Texas woman charged with terroristic threats after parking-lot assault of four Indian women
On Friday, KHOU 11 reported that a woman from Plano, Texas has been arrested on charges of assault and terroristic threats after a viral video depicted her screaming racist abuse at four Indian-American women in a parking lot before allegedly hitting them.

The video was captured by one of the women, Rani Banerjee.

"Banerjee started recording the incident with her phone. The woman, who was identified by Plano police as Esmeralda Upton, shouted racial slurs and began hitting Banerjee," said the report.

"'Go back to India, we don't want you here,' Upton could be heard saying on the video. 'What was so very scary is she came very close and not only verbally assaulted us but started physically assaulting us. She started hitting me,' said Banerjee. Upton, who identified herself as Mexican-American, told the group in the video that she 'hated Indians.'"

According to the report, the women called 911 after Upton began physically attacking them, after which police responded.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations DFW chapter furiously condemned the incident, with executive director Faizan Syed saying, “The level of vitriol and alleged physical assault against four Indian-American women in Plano is truly appalling. This type of hate has no place in North Texas," and board member Nahela Morales saying, “As a Mexican-American, I’m appalled that someone would dare use my people’s name to spread hate. As people of color, we need to stand together in solidarity to build bridges of love and understanding, not to bring each other down."

Hate crimes in the U.S. have reached their highest level in two decades, and Indian-Americans are a frequent target.

