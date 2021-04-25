Virginia food bank employee fired after telling Black neighbor 'You're not the right color'

A white woman has lost her job at a Virginia food bank after she went on a racist tirade, using slurs and telling her Black neighbor "...you're not the right color, honey."
According to the Progress Index, a video posted to Facebook by Quetta Good shows her getting into an altercation with the neighbor who can be seen wearing a name tag reading "Rachel."
According to a Facebook post by Good, "Let's rewind back to the beginning when she called the police to search my house for drugs because her words were I couldn't afford my house, I never leave the house so I had to sell drugs because I'm black and had a Porsche. Yes the POLICE SURE DID SEARCH MY HOUSE FOR DRUGS SMH. No drugs were found I work from home!! This has been going on for MONTHS>
The altercation where the N-word was used was shared widely which led to the head of the Chesterfield Food Bank to issue a statement saying the employee is no longer working with them, adding, "It was between neighbors. It is still sad and an unfortunate situation."
On Facebook, CFB CEO Kim Hill wrote, "In response to this situation, we have terminated this employee. We remain committed to creating and providing a positive, uplifting, and encouraging environment for our staff, volunteers, and clients."
According to the report, the former employee's name was not released.
Democratic strategist Angela Rye on Sunday disputed former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) after he argued that tax increases are the same as "socialism."
During a panel segment on ABC's
This Week program, Republican strategist Sarah Fagan accused President Joe Biden of packing "social spending" into his infrastructure proposals.
But Rye disagreed.
"I think it's so rich to hear folks talking about Joe Biden's far-left agenda," Rye said. "If it is to far left to sign 60 executive orders overturning the hatred that was in Donald Trump's executive orders -- at least 23 of them -- if it is far left to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord, if it's far left to end the Muslim travel ban, if it is far left to restore the partnership with the World Health Organization then I think most of the country is far left."
"Yes, there are some social things that need to happen in infrastructure," she added. "Because it just so happens that discrimination and inequtible conditions exist even in our infrastructure. That was not something that was originated in this administration."
"Look, we can set up strawmen and say he overturned this executive order but that's not what we're talking about," Christie complained. "The capitol gains issue is nothing more than income redistribution. It's socialism."
As Christie spoke, Rye could be heard laughing in the background.
"Let's remember that that investment income, they've already paid taxes on it," Christie continued. "You paid taxes on it before you invested it and now you're going to pay taxes on it again."
"But a difference in the rate on capital gains taxes changes it into socialism?" ABC host George Stephanopoulos asked.
"Of course it does," Christie replied. "It's redistribution of income, George. And I just want to warn everybody out there. Wait until you see what happens to your retirement fund. If Joe Biden gets a 39.6% capital gains [tax], wait until you see what happens to the market."
Rye pushed back against Christie's allegation that capital gains taxes are socialism.
"It's so interesting to hear this allegation of socialism," she said. "I know these are buzzwords that work very well with the Republican Party so congratulations for using them this morning."
"But we have people in a pandemic that you said wouldn't matter by the time you get to the fall, and on the left there's a conversation happening about student loan debt," Rye continued. "How much should be forgiven? $50,000 vs. $10,000. And we're talking about a capital gains increase when you all just had basically the reparations we've been asking for [in] your last tax proposal. So I don't even understand what we're talking about here."
Former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) spoke up to correct Christie's misinformation about captal gains taxation.
"Let's correct this idea you already paid on your capital gains," Heitkamp told Christie. "You paid [taxes] on the initial investment, which then you only pay on the actual gains from the initial investment."
"So let's not say you already paid taxes on it," she said. "You're actually earning income. You are actually getting dividends or you're getting interest. When you sell it, you make money."
She added: "And this is one of the biggest scams in the history of forever on income redistribution. If you have a stock, you can pass it on to your kids with stepped up basis and it's never taxed. You know that there needs to be reform in unearned income."
If Republicans have a majority in a state legislature in the U.S. — or even if they don't — chances are they are proposing some type of voter suppression bill in 2021. The obvious goal is to make it more difficult for Democrats to vote in the 2022 and 2024 elections. But journalist David Frum, a Never Trump conservative, considers this terrible policy on the part of Republicans —and in an article published by The Atlantic, Frum lays out "four specific ways that their voter suppression measures may backfire" and hurt Republicans more than Democrats.
Reason #1, according to Frum: "Voter suppression can countermobilize its targets."
Frum explains, "Requiring extra paperwork, imposing burdensome identification requirements and facilitating lengthy queues on Voting Day are effective ways of dissuading people who are only weakly committed to the political process; they are less effective against people strongly committed to the process. But in the 2010s, Republicans repeatedly used voter suppression to elect politicians — including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and President Donald Trump — who proceeded to convert their opponents' weakly committed supporters into strongly committed voters."
Reason #2, Frum writes, is that "Republicans get discouraged too."
"Over the past 20 years," Frum observes, "Republicans have traded suburban voters for rural voters. They have lost ground among the college-educated and gained ground among voters who did not attend college. They have weakened among 40-somethings and gained among 70-somethings. The result of all those shifts is an electorate in which many of the voters most likely to be discouraged by voter suppression are Republicans, not Democrats."
Reason #3, according to Frum, is that "blatant voter suppression may galvanize the courts and Congress."
"The Republican action in the states has summoned a reaction at the federal level," Frum notes. "The House has already passed the most ambitious voting-rights legislation since 1965. The law faces obstacles in the Senate, including the risk of being filibustered. Thus far, the Democrats have not gathered the votes necessary to end the filibuster. Blatant voter suppression by Republican state legislatures is the one force that might change the minds of pro-filibuster Democrat senators."
Reason #4, Frum writes, is that "winning votes is better than suppressing them."
Pointing out that Republicans performed better than expected among Latinos in 2020, Frum argues, "Latino voters in urban areas, such as Greater Houston's Harris County, have faced some of the longest waits. Harris County is 44% Latino, and those voters rallied to the Republican Party in 2020…. Some of the groups most targeted by voter suppression are rapidly becoming more Republican. Republicans would be smarter to switch off the race-baiters on cable news, read the precinct reports, and do the solid work necessary to earn and secure votes from voters who are ready to vote Republican if only the party will allow them to vote at all."
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was scorched on Twitter Sunday morning after saying he sees no evidence of "systemic racism " in the police departments and other US institutions during a Fox News interview.
Asked if racism is an issue, the South Carolina lawmaker dismissed it out of hand by citing the elections of both President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris.
That did not sit well with critics of the Republican senator who let him know he couldn't be more wrong.
