'Seditious radicalism': Rachel Maddow eviscerates GOP lawmaker who begged Trump for 'Marshall Law'

A bombshell report revealed on Monday that a Republican congressman sent a text message to former chief of staff Mark Meadows demanding that then-President Donald Trump institute "Marshall Law" (sic) to keep Joe Biden from winning the White House.

Speaking about the news, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow eviscerated Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) for his text message begging for Trump to declare martial law even after the former president had incited a riot at the United States Capitol building.

"And marveling about the seditious radicalism of a member of congress, somebody wants to suspend the Constitution and keep the guy in power by force using military force to do it — I mean marveling at some member of Congress being that far out there, I mean, that's something we get to do from time to time," she said. "But right now, knowing this is what he was advocating. To take power by force. Knowing he was advocating that is one thing. Knowing he and his party are going back to Congress as the new majority party for next year, that feels like something different. Because what are they going to do with the real power when they have it?"

She went on to say that the text message from Norman comes along with thousands of other text messages that came from Meadows as part of his cooperation with the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and attempt to overthrow the 2020 election.

Norman was one of 34 members who were sending text messages to Meadows.

