'Rand just got a Fauci ouchie': Cheers erupt after doctor unloads on GOP's Sen. Paul at COVID hearing
Rand Paul on Fox News (screengrab).

Viewers cheered as Dr. Anthony Fauci unloaded on Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) during a tense exchange over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kentucky Republican, who roamed the U.S. Capitol and worked out in its gym last year while awaiting his positive test results, claimed the deadly virus escaped from a Chinese lab and suggested Fauci was responsible for the pandemic due to his association with research there.

"Sen. Paul, you do not know what you're talking about, quite frankly, and I want to say that officially," Fauci said. "You do not know what you're talking about."














SmartNews