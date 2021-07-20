'Rand just got a Fauci ouchie': Cheers erupt after doctor unloads on GOP's Sen. Paul at COVID hearing

Rand Paul on Fox News (screengrab).
Viewers cheered as Dr. Anthony Fauci unloaded on Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) during a tense exchange over the coronavirus pandemic.
The Kentucky Republican, who roamed the U.S. Capitol and worked out in its gym last year while awaiting his positive test results, claimed the deadly virus escaped from a Chinese lab and suggested Fauci was responsible for the pandemic due to his association with research there.
"Sen. Paul, you do not know what you're talking about, quite frankly, and I want to say that officially," Fauci said. "You do not know what you're talking about."
@frankthorp I’m really starting to understand and sympathize with Paul’s neighbor.— BC Brewster (@BC Brewster) 1626793615.0
@Eugene_Scott @JohnJHarwood @RandPaul Bravo Dr. Fauci!!!!! 👏👏👏👏— Suzy Soteriou (@Suzy Soteriou) 1626793555.0
@HeidiNBC @JoyAnnColl @aleksandra2002 @pdxraj After so many times that Dr Fauci has sliced him up (Go Regis), has… https://t.co/Qj8fNe8jvP— P Ebo (@P Ebo) 1626793754.0
🔥Dr. Tony Fauci utterly torches @RandPaul for his LIES: “You do not know what you’re talking about, quite frankly,… https://t.co/hs81F5GkXX— Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@Dena Grayson, MD, PhD) 1626794067.0
Rand Paul’s neighbor was just a tourist, and was hugging him. https://t.co/W9QBQHF1Oi— David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™) 1626793811.0
#FauciFire 🔥 Yes, calling Rand Paul stupid is low hanging fruit but it's still great to watch. https://t.co/btEZFFlbOM— Steve Marmel (@Steve Marmel) 1626793853.0
Saw Rand Paul trending and just knew, in my heart, it sure as hell wasn't because he said anything smart. #DumbAssDoctors— Looking for Wisdom (@Looking for Wisdom) 1626794541.0
Good. He needs to call out the bad information and doesn't owe Rand Paul any respect. https://t.co/Sezh6Tbfhz— steve (@steve) 1626794639.0
This is one of those timeless quotes that will age well. Someone needs to gif-ify this so I can post it in referenc… https://t.co/QKkTQCRyiu— the undecider (@the undecider) 1626793760.0