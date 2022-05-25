GOP's Ronny Jackson defends guns while blaming Texas shooting on rap music, video games and internet
Dr. Ronny Jackson (screengrab)

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) on Wednesday defended the Second Amendment while suggesting that video games and rap music were to blame for a school shooting in his state.

During an appearance on Fox News, Jackson said that his "prayers" and "thoughts" were with the victims and survivors of the school shooting in Uvalde that left at least 18 students and two teachers dead.

"There's going to be all kinds of discussions coming up, unfortunately, you know, in the media regarding Second Amendment rights," Jackson said in a defense of gun rights. "But I think we really need to ask the question, how could something like this happen?"

The congressman then managed to blame rap music, video games and the internet in one sentence.

"When I grew up, things were different," he continued. "And I just think that kids are exposed to all kinds of horrible stuff nowadays too. I look back and I think about the horrible stuff they hear when they listen to rap music, the video games that they watch from a really early age with all of this horrible violence and stuff and I just think that they have this access to the internet on a regular basis, which is just, you know, it's not good for kids."

Watch the video below from Fox News.

