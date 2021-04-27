Randy Quaid latest MAGA celebrity considering bid for California governor
Vermont State Police.

Last week, the announcement of transgender former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner of a gubernatorial challenge to Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) in the upcoming recall vote was met with general coldness and ridicule. But Jenner is not the only Republican celebrity to consider jumping into the long-shot race, even as Newsom sports strong approval numbers and voters are skeptical of the recall.

On Tuesday, actor Randy Quaid announced that he, too, is considering a run against Newsom, claiming that he will "clean up the District Attorney Offices throughout the state" — seemingly unaware that district attorneys in California are directly elected, not appointed at the pleasure of the governor.

Just as with Jenner, Quaid's announcement was given a skeptical and mocking reception by commenters on social media.