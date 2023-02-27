Rapper Cardi B visits NYPD academy, speaks at ‘Girl’s Talk’ event as she fulfills community service for club attack
Rapper Cardi B departs from Queens Criminal Court on Dec. 10, 2019, in New York City after a hearing to answer to charges over strip club incident. - David Dee Delgado/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — Rapper Cardi B talked and twerked with young girls at the NYPD police academy as she spent the week fulfilling court-mandated community service over a 2018 Queens strip club attack, the Daily News has learned. The Bronx-born chart topper, 30, showed up at an NYPD “Girl’s Talk” event at the Queens police academy Friday where she spoke to dozens of teens wearing pink hats. Dressed in a glam Chanel knit cap, white-colored pants and cream-colored coat, she danced for the children and gave out prizes, according to social media posts about the event. “Our explorer Nikeilia was able to tak...