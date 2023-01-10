House Republicans rail against 'double standard' after classified docs found in Biden office

WASHINGTON — Newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is ready to go to battle with the White House over the recently discovered documents at the University of Pennsylvania amid President Joe Biden's belongings. Raw Story and other reporters approached McCarthy after the story broke that classified documents were found in a locked storage room and Biden turned them over to the National Archives.

"Really? They just now found them? After all these years?" McCarthy asked as if he didn't believe that the documents were only recently discovered.

The Republican Judiciary Committee posted the news on Twitter with a slew of alarm emojis.

"I'm thinking that Dems overplayed their hand" on Mar-a-Lago, he continued after CNN's Manu Raju asked if McCarthy is concerned about Trump's stolen documents.

Asked if he’s also concerned about Trump's handling of docs, McCarthy did not respond and only said that “Dems overplayed their hand."

"We don't even know what this is," said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who has already teased hearings on other matters in his Judiciary Committee.

"The take away from me right now is just the whole double standard," said Jordan. "Let's be clear. There's only one person who can have classified documents, it's the president of the United States. So, and yet, he gets his home raided, coverage by the press 91 days before an election. The Biden White House finds out a week before the election that there were classified documents at the Biden Center and the American people didn't get to know that."

The documents were found on Nov. 2 and the election was Nov. 8 and Trump wasn't on any ballot in the country.

Trump had been refusing to hand over the documents for over a year ahead of the search. He previously handed over some of the boxes in Jan. 2022 and then another envelope later in the spring. Trump has since made up a lot of excuses about the documents being "his."

There was no FBI search, subpoena, or negotiation because Biden's team turned them over once they were found.