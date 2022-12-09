DOJ told Trump lawyers last month they believed he was still holding onto classified docs

The United States Department of Justice earlier this year authorized a search on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort to get back top-secret government documents he had stashed away there.

Despite all this, the DOJ reportedly believes Trump has still not returned all of the classified documents it has demanded.

According to a new report from CNN, "Trump attorneys... received word in early November from Justice officials who said they believed the former president still had documents in his possession" even after he had defied a lawful subpoena and found himself subjected to a raid.

The attorneys feared that the DOJ could soon get authorization for additional raids, and so they hired an outside group to conduct searches on additional Trump properties to find any other documents.

The DOJ, however, is not satisfied with this situation and it is trying to force Trump's legal team to designate an official custodian who can swear under penalty of perjury that all documents requested by the DOJ have been returned.

However, no one on Trump's legal team has been willing to come forward to serve as a custodian because "anyone selected would almost certainly face legal jeopardy," CNN reports.