Trump maintains trademarks with Russia, China and numerous other U.S. enemies and frenemies

Former President Donald Trump is keeping up trademarks on his name around the world — including in countries whose relations with the United States are less than friendly, according to a federal financial disclosure filed Monday.

While some trademarks appear to be unused or inactive, Trump has kept hundreds of global trademarks in his intellectual property portfolio for future considerations, according to the public financial disclosure report, which is a requirement for all presidential candidates.

Take China. From "#Trump" to "Trump Estates" to his late ex-wife’s name, Ivana Trump, Trump has trademarked more than 100 different variations of his brand throughout the country. That includes trademarks on the names' corresponding Chinese characters.

When China granted Trump and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, 18 trademarks while he was in office in 2018, concerns were raised about conflicts of interest in the White House, AP reported.

Russia, Belarus, Cuba, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Venezuela are all countries where Trump is maintaining dozens trademark variations on his name for items and purposes that include armchairs, undergarments, bedding, insurance, hotels and hygienic and beauty care, to name a few.

In Russia, Trump has six trademarks on "Trump," "Trump Tower" and "Trump International Hotel and Tower." The United States has committed more the $60 billion in aid to help Ukraine in its war against Russia, the Washington Post reported.

Trump filed his disclosure by Monday's deadline after two 45-day extensions granted by the Federal Election Commission, Raw Story reported.

In April, Raw Story broke the news that Trump filed a late disclosure after exhausting his 90 days of extensions for an earlier, separate personal financial disclosure report required within 30 days of him becoming a candidate.

Trump, who in November announced his campaign to seek the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, currently faces three felony cases, most recently one federal indictment involving four felony counts in relation to Trump’s alleged effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

A fourth case is imminent, with officials in Georgia preparing to indict Trump, as well.

Trump is also maintaining a commanding lead in a crowded field of candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.


