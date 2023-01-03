'We only need six to come over': Jim Clyburn thinks Dems could strike deal with GOP moderates on new Speaker

The House Republican caucus is still in chaos after leader Kevin McCarthy lost two consecutive votes to become House Speaker -- but Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) is floating an option for GOP lawmakers who want a way out.

In an interview with Raw Story, the South Carolina Democrat argued that it wouldn't be to hard to find enough Republicans to cross over and find a consensus House Speaker with Democrats.

"I think there are enough on the other side, if we stay together as we are, we only need six of them to come over," he explained.

Clyburn then pointed to the number of Republicans who won in Biden-voting districts in 2022 as potential targets to build a consensus coalition around a new House Speaker candidate.

RELATED: Republican donors are enraged as GOP floor fight over McCarthy makes them look 'stupid': reporter

When it comes to Democrats' current strategy, however, Clyburn said that they are simply "staying out of [Republicans'] way" as they fight among themselves.

All 212 House Democrats backed Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) on the first two ballots for House Speaker, which left him with more votes than McCarthy in both instances, despite the fact that Republicans currently hold a majority in the House of Representatives.





With additional reporting by Matt Laslo