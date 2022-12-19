Raskin: There are other names and evidence in the Jan. 6 report the DOJ could prosecute

WASHINGTON — Speaking to reporters after the final meeting of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) explained that there may have only been the referrals named specifically, but that there were plenty of names and evidence that will be handed over to the Justice Department that could be used for additional prosecutions.

Raw Story asked Raskin about the officers that have continued to be in the committee room as observed the evidence presented against [Donald] Trump and others who aided in the attacks against them. Raskin agreed that those men deserve justice for what they experienced beyond just the attackers themselves, but those who promoted the attack.

"America wants to see accountability for those in individual cases that committed crimes," said Raskin. "I think our job at this point, as members of Congress is we take collective accountability for making the legislative changes to make sure nothing like this ever happens again. So, we've got to insulate our institutions at every level against coups, insurrections and the like against political sabotage and violence."

Incitement, he said, seems like a clear crime, but Trump also assisted the insurrectionists by promoting it during the attack. It is the other possible charge that Trump could be linked to. The third charge is giving aid and comfort to insurrectionists and fourth is obstruction. Only one of those could show that Trump violated that law that would bar him from running for office again.

"Those are the specific name referrals we are emphasizing but there are other names in our report, and we hope if the Department of Justice assembles sufficient quantum of evidence to think that they have committed a crime that they would be charged and prosecuted as well. But we took care to focus on those actors who we felt were culpable in this episode and whose offenses were so grave that we couldn't remain silent about it," said Raskin.





With additional reporting by Matt Laslo