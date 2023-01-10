Jim Jordan stumbles — can't remember why he wants to investigate the White House

WASHINGTON — Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) recently commented on his new subcommittee that will investigate President Joe Biden's administration, but even he seemed to forget what his criticism of the administration was.

"I already talked about this in the caucus," Jordan told reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning. He alleged that the federal government, and the Justice Department specifically, has power that is "too far-reaching."

The phrasing matches what Democratic critics have said about the power of the House subcommittee being "too far-reaching" in it's power to probe not just the Justice Department, but ongoing investigations like those into former President Donald Trump and anything around the Jan. 6 attacks.

"This thing is so f*cking broad,” a Democratic aide on the Judiciary Committee told NBC News on Monday. “It’s Benghazi on steroids. It’s crazy.”

"It's pretty basic," Jordan told reporters about the Justice Department. "It's a violation of the First Amendment. And the First Amendment is pretty important. That's why it's the first one."

The allegations he's referencing are about the concerns that the Justice Department was investigating citizens who protested at school board meetings. The Justice Department says that it has only investigated people who made direct threats to local officials.

Jordan is also seeking to investigate information from the so-called "Twitter files," claiming that the U.S. government conspired with the social media company to suppress conservatives.

When it came to the third problem Jordan had with the administration, he seemed to forget.

"And then, what did we learn last week? The White House was actually — uh, the White House was trying to — I forget what it was," Jordan said. "The White House last year was trying to direct the tax policy from the highest levels of our government."

"The highest levels of government are the White House," Jordan evaded. "So... we think that's an important one."





With additional reporting by Matt Laslo