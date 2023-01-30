Kanye West’s old presidential campaign bankrolled white nationalist Nick Fuentes

Nick Fuentes, the Holocaust denier and white nationalist head of the so-called Groypers movement, received $14,719 late last year from the 2020 presidential campaign committee of Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, according to a campaign disclosure filed today with the Federal Election Commission.

A Nov. 22 payment of $9,026.46 from the Kanye 2020 committee to Fuentes coincides with the date Ye and Fuentes dined with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago and political consultant Karen Giorno.

Fuentes received a second payment of $5,693 from the Kanye 2020 committee on Dec. 27.

The purpose of the expenditures for both payments to Fuentes are described as “travel reimbursement,” accompanied by a parenthetical note indicating “see below,” which is followed by multiple reported expenditures to United Airlines, Uber and Courtyard by Marriott for airfare, transportation and lodging.

It is not clear why Fuentes was reimbursed for travel if, as the report indicates, the campaign paid directly for the services.

A representative for the Kanye 2020 committee did not immediately respond to messages from Raw Story seeking comment.

The Kanye 2020 campaign committee stems from the rapper and businessman’s unsuccessful 2020 presidential campaign — although the expenditures to Fuentes are designated as pertaining to the 2024 presidential election.

Ye late said last year — amid a string of antisemitic tirades that included a threat to go “death con 3 on Jewish people” — that he would run for president in 2024. But he has yet to formally file paperwork with the FEC to do so and has no current 2024 presidential campaign operation, per se.

Fuentes has admired Ye as a MAGA avatar since the rapper started tweeting his support for Trump soon after the 2017 presidential inauguration.

Kanye 2020’s new report, which covers the period from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, also reveals payments totaling $49,955 to right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos in November and December. Yiannopoulos received $9,955 in November for something described as “domain transfer” and $40,000 in December for “campaign wrap-up services.”

Yiannapolous, a former protégé of Trump acolyte Steve Bannon and former senior editor for Breitbart, joined forces with the “alt-light” movement, a far-right formation that downplayed explicitly white supremacist beliefs around the time of Trump’s 2016 election.

In a social media post following Ye and Fuentes’ dinner with Trump, Yiannopoulos appeared to take credit for bringing Fuentes into the campaign, celebrating “what a powerful and deadly alliance I have assembled.”

Three days after the Mar-a-Lago meeting, Yiannopoulos donated to Fuentes’ livestream on Cozy.TV, while commenting: “My last super chat ever… because the next cash I send will be your paycheck. God bless you, Nicholas… and see you at the office on Monday.”

The Kanye 2020 committee, for its part, reported having about $229,000 remaining in its account as of Dec. 31, per its filing with the FEC.