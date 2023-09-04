Marjorie Taylor Greene calls on 'patriots' to help prove Jan. 6 conspiracy theory

In a rant posted to X on Monday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) doubled down on her previous demands to release all the security footage from the Capitol during the January 6 attack — this time suggesting it could help "patriots" prove a conspiracy theory that federal agents were planted in the crowd to incite the violence.

"I called for releasing the tapes and stopped doing so when it was explained to me that groups like sedition hunters would use facial recognition software to go after more vulnerable people," wrote Greene.

"After seeing the horrific inhumane treatment of pretrial J6 defendants in the DC jail in 2021 and being one of the few members of congress that is against the persecution of J6’ers, I was afraid the DOJ would unjustly target more people."

However, she continued, those who sympathize with the accused and convicted rioters should turn the tables – and use facial recognition software themselves to unveil government employees she said encouraged the insurrection.

"If they can use facial recognition, why can’t we?" she continued.

Greene's idea is to have "patriots" employ the same tactic to identify the "feds and/or provocateurs" who were supposedly responsible for entrapping Trump supporters to commit violence at the Capitol.

"Enough of this kabuki theater, it’s time to end this. Everyone needs the truth and the weaponized government must be stopped," she wrote.

Republicans have long been pushing for a full release of the January 6 tapes, which they were hopeful would happen when House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) handed over 41,000 hours of surveillance footage to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

This release formed the basis of a Carlson segment in which he cherry-picked footage to try to exonerate high-level participants — a move that blew up in defendants' faces.