Feds to MTG: Tell us more about that anti-Islam, Nazi-adjacent provocateur who used your credit card

The Federal Election Commission has questions for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) about a credit card charge that ties her congressional campaign to far-right agitator Milo Yiannopoulos and and rapper Kanye West.

Greene’s congressional campaign committee received a letter from the FEC on Tuesday asking for “information essential to full public disclosure of your federal election campaign finances” regarding reimbursement of $7,020.16 that was labeled as “use of campaign credit card for personal expense.”

Let’s back up.

Last month, Raw Story reported on the receipt, which appeared on a financial disclosure submitted to federal regulators by Greene for Congress.

Seemingly, the receipt was reimbursement for Yiannopoulos’ use of the Greene campaign’s credit card in November to purchase a campaign website domain for the yet-to-be-launched 2024 presidential campaign of West.

Yiannopoulos, who is known for online harassment and making bigoted and controversial statements, including comments seemingly defending pedophilia, worked for Greene as an unpaid intern in 2022, Insider reported.

The reimbursement amount matches the GoDaddy expense on Nov. 22, 2022, for “domain registration and hosting” that Greene previously reported, according to The Daily Beast.

Yiannopoulos’ initial transaction was for the purchase of ye24.com and occurred on the same day that West, who now goes by Ye, dined with former President Donald Trump and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, The Daily Beast reported.

Shortly afterward, West and Fuentes, a Holocaust denier, appeared together on right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show where West made anti-Semitic comments praising Hitler and Nazis, Politico reported.

West reportedly fired Yiannopoulos, who took credit for setting up the dinner at Mar-a-Lago, in December but rehired him as “director of political operations” in May, according to The Daily Beast.

West ran for president in 2020 but hasn’t officially announced a 2024 run.

The FEC’s request for additional information addressed to Greene’s treasurer, Jason Boles, said, “This receipt appears to be related to an apparent unauthorized use of Committee funds. The Commission notes your explanation of the unauthorized activity. Although the Commission may take further legal action regarding this apparent improper use of Committee funds, any further clarifying information that you can provide will be taken into consideration.”

Boles did not respond to Raw Story’s request for comment at the time of publication.



