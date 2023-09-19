Matt Gaetz motion to remove Kevin McCarthy found discarded in House restroom

WASHINGTON — Raw Story's Matt Laslo discovered a House resolution regarding the future of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discarded in the men's restroom under the House floor on Tuesday.

Posting a photo of it to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, Laslo explained that it was resting on the baby changing area in the restroom.

"House Resolution: Declaring the office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant," it reads.

The upper left corner shows the source of the document is G:M\18\GAETZ\GAETZ_194.XML.

It shows a date in the lower left, September 15, 2023 (11:22 a.m.), as Laslo observed.

“No comment,” is the response Gaetz office has given reporters who called to verify the motion-to-vacate copies Laslo found.

Gaetz often exits House votes out of the Capitol’s east front steps where a throng of network camera crews await. But after today’s lone House vote series — where his fellow House Republicans peppered him with questions about the motion to vacate stamped with his name — Gaetz took the underground tunnel back to his office.

The congressman could not personally be reached for comment.

Gaetz has become one of the key players in the ongoing drama over funding the government, which is set to run out of money — and shut down at least in part — when it does at the end of September.

Gaetz has openly battled with McCarthy this year. Last week, speaking from the House floor, Gaetz accused McCarthy of going back on agreement struck with far-right Republicans who, earlier this year, blocked his path to the speakership for days. Among the points of that agreement: to aggressively pursue the impeachment of President Joe Biden.

Gaetz argued that McCarthy had only taken "baby steps" and "move much faster."

"Do these things or face a motion to vacate the chair and let me alert the country," Gaetz warned. "And if Democrats bail out McCarthy, as they may do, then I will lead the resistance to this uniparty and the Biden-McCarthy-Jeffries government that they are attempting to build."

