'I will lead the resistance': Matt Gaetz blows up at Kevin McCarthy for impeachment 'baby step'

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) blasted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday for taking a "baby step" after he called for an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

After McCarthy announced the impeachment inquiry, Gaetz took to the House floor, where he tore into the Speaker.

"I rise today to serve notice," Gaetz bellowed. "Mr. Speaker, you are out of compliance with the agreement that allowed you to assume this role."

"The path forward for the House of Representatives is to either bring you into immediate total compliance or remove you pursuant to a motion to vacate the chair," he asserted. "Now, moments ago, Speaker McCarthy endorsed an impeachment inquiry. This is a baby step following weeks of pressure from House conservatives to do more. We must move faster."

Gaetz conceded that the measure he wanted McCarthy to pass would likely fail.

"Do these things or face a motion to vacate the chair and let me alert the country," he warned. "And if Democrats bail out McCarthy, as they may do, then I will lead the resistance to this uniparty and the Biden-McCarthy-Jeffries government that they are attempting to build."

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.