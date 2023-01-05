WASHINGTON — For a brief moment amid the eighth ballot, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) approached reporters to talk about his plans for what's next.

“I think I can go as far as the Cherry blossoms fall," Gaetz said, a reference to the pink and white flowers that dot the Washington, D.C. landscape throughout the spring. They usually peak in the middle of March and are gone by the beginning of April. It would mean that Gaetz is pledging to keep up the non-functioning House for months, not merely days.

"This ends one of two ways," Gaetz continued. "Either Kevin McCarthy withdraws from the race or we construct a straight jacket that he is unable to evade."

Raw Story's Matt Laslo then raised his camera to take a photo of Gaetz taking questions. Seeing the phone, Gatez immediately ran off.

Gaetz has spent the better part of the last two days instigating the war against McCarthy. Despite agreeing to all of the demands from Gaetz, McCarthy still hasn't been able to earn their support.

One of the main conditions that McCarthy previously agreed to is the motion to vacate being taken from five votes to one vote. It would mean that a single member could remove McCarthy from being the Speaker. So, McCarthy could hold the post, but it would be short-lived with a foe like Gaetz, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) or other fringe members who might seek to remove him. The House would be back in the same position, but at the very least, officials would be sworn into office and be able to provide services to constituents and get classified briefings about national security matters.

See the photo of Matt Gaetz before he fled below:





Rep. Matt Gaetz speaking to reporters before fleeing Photo: Matt Laslo/Raw Story





With additional reporting by Matt Laslo