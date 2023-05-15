Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley earned millions of dollars from speaking engagements, consulting fees and revenue from her own company, according to a Raw Story analysis of a new federal personal financial disclosure.
Haley, a former ambassador to the United Nations and former governor of South Carolina, earned between $100,000 to $1 million each for 12 speaking engagements during 2022 and early 2023, according to her disclosure, which only requires she list such income in broad ranges.
They include speaking engagements for the National Automobile Dealers Association, Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and various private equity firms and financial institutions, including Barclays.
The report noted several of Haley’s advisory, shareholder and board member arrangements. Haley earned $100,001 to $1 million in consulting fees from Prism Global Management LLC. She earned two salaries in the $50,001 to $100,000 range as a senior adviser for United Against a Nuclear Iran and as a board member of Great Southern Homes.
Her book, "If You Want Something Done,” brought in $100,001 to $1 million in royalties, but her earlier books “Can’t Is Not an Option” and “With All Due Respect,” did not bring in royalty income, according to the report.
She also earned $100,001 to $1 million as a president and shareholder of Little Engine Inc., a corporation she owns with her spouse, Michael Haley.
The Haleys invest in a variety of companies through Little Engine Inc. including, oil companies ConocoPhillips, Marathon Petroleum, BP and Halliburton; tobacco companies Altria Group and Phillip Morris International; health and pharmaceutical companies including Eli Lilly, Guardant Health and Ionis Pharmaceuticals; and defense contractor Raytheon Technologies.
Haley also disclosed that her husband had a cryptocurrency-related investment in PGM DCG LLC, a limited liability company whose "sole asset is shares of stock in Digital Currency Group," a venture capital company that focuses on crypto.
All presidential candidates are required by federal law to disclose certain details about their personal finances, including assets, income, debt and royalties.
Haley filed her personal disclosure report on time — unlike two other Republican presidential candidates.
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson received an extension today to file his public financial disclosure report by June 29, a request his treasurer for Asa for America filed today. Former President Donald J. Trump also requested and received an extension to file his public financial disclosure report by June 29, Raw Story reported.
“Due to the complexity of his financial holdings, President Trump needs additional time to compile the necessary information and complete the report,” said a letter from Derek H. Ross, senior counsel at Compass Legal Group, sent to Lisa J. Stevenson, acting general counsel at the FEC.
Trump, who declared his 2024 presidential candidacy in November, previously violated federal law by failing to submit an earlier personal financial disclosure on time — although he’ll likely face little, if any penalty.