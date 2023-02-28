Springsteen, axe throwing, 'rage room': Dem senator hosts unconventional re-election fundraisers

WASHINGTON — Plenty of Americans just might be in the mood this year to break something, so U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) is offering them the opportunity to do so in one of his unconventional 2024 re-election campaign fundraisers.

Casey's campaign will conduct a fundraiser March 21 at Kraken Axes in Washington, D.C., according to a fundraising invitation obtained by Raw Story.

As the establishment's name suggests, Kraken Axes is a place where patrons can throw axes at targets while sipping "a wide selection of drafts, cans, wines and ciders," per its website.

The operation also includes a "rage room" where participants may ... rage.

"Live out all of your office space destruction fantasies at our indoor RAGE ROOM!" Kraken Axes' website states. "Take a sledgehammer and destroy a bunch of s%#$, and we’ll clean up your mess when you’re done. It’s that simple, and awesome."



Kraken Axes is "exactly the high-octane experience you’ve been missing from your life!" the operation's website further gushes.

Beyond stating the Casey campaign will conduct an "informal conversation," the invitation doesn't specify what else, exactly, will occur, and a Casey campaign official could not immediately be reached for comment.

It'll cost a donor $500 for the opportunity to attend Casey's Kraken Axes event, with a "sponsor" ticket pegged at $1,000 and "host" ticket at $2,500.

Casey, who's served in the Senate since 2007 and could face a competitive election in swing-state Pennsylvania, is also scheduled to personally host a fundraiser March 27 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., where legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen is slated to play a show.

Musician Bruce Springsteen (L) shakes hands with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) at a campaign rally for then-Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama at Benjamin Franklin Parkway October 4, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Bill McCay/WireImage/Getty Images

Someone representing a political action committee is asked to pay $5,000 for the privilege, while individual Casey supporters must pay $6,600 to join the Boss-loving senator.

Casey technically opened for Springsteen at an October 2008 presidential campaign event in Philadelphia for Barack Obama, delivering a speech prior to Springsteen performing an acoustic set.

Donations from the events will benefit Casey Keystone Victory, a political committee that benefits Casey's re-election campaign, his leadership PAC and the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.

Casey's Senate campaign reported having more than $3 million in available cash as of Dec. 31, according to Federal Election Commission records.