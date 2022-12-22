'Disgraceful': Ted Cruz denounces GOP senators negotiating bipartisan spending deal
Ted Cruz (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) voiced his strong opposition to an omnibus spending bill that has bipartisan support, saying the newly elected House majority should play a role in shaping the budget.

The Texas Republican echoed Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who faces GOP opposition to his bid for House speaker, in criticizing his colleagues for negotiating with Democrats on the $1.65 trillion spending bill, which he told The Raw Story was "disgraceful."

"This is a terrible bill, it is disgraceful that Senate Republicans are complicit in undermining the new Republican majority in the House and robbing that authority of the power of the purse," Cruz said. "This is implementing the Schumer-Pelosi spending plan. Makes no sense at all."

A group of 13 House Republicans, including McCarthy critics Andy Biggs and Chip Roy, sent a letter to GOP senators Monday night threatening to block legislative priorities for any of them who voted for the bipartisan spending bill, and McCarthy signaled his support for their tactic.


With additional reporting by Matt Laslo

Raw Exclusives SmartNews