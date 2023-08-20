Trump attorney Habba resurrecting dismissed lawsuit that already led to a $900K fine

Despite facing an avalanche of indictments in four different jurisdictions, Donald Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba have decided to devote time to attempting to refile a lawsuit that was already dismissed and led to the two of them being sanctioned $937,989 for wasting the court's time.

According to the report from the Daily Beast's Jose Pagliery, the object of the former president's ire is his old nemesis Hillary Clinton for implying that he was an agent of the Kremlin.

As the Beast report notes, the original case was tossed out in January by U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks who wrote a scathing order that included the fine.

At that time, he wrote, "This case should never have been brought. Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start. No reasonable lawyer would have filed it."

As Pagliery explained, "Middlebrooks was describing the way that Trump sued everyone he has publicly blamed for fueling pernicious conspiracies that he’s a Kremlin agent: Clinton, her 2016 campaign chair, Democratic lawyers, and FBI officials who launched the infamous Crossfire Hurricane investigation looking into Trump-Russia connections."

The reanimated lawsuit, in which Habba warned she would ask for Middlebrooks to be removed from hearing it, was inspired by the Durham report submitted in May which Trump and Habba have seized upon as evidence to be used in the re-filing.

Citing the Durham report, Habba wrote it “seismically alters the legal landscape of this case,” before adding, "corroborates many facts and allegations about which this court expressed skepticism.”

"But the biggest hurdle for Trump at this point is that it’s probably too late to relitigate the same things he’s been railing about at 2016 campaign speeches and Twitter and Air Force One and 2020 campaign speeches and Truth Social and Trump Force One and now 2024 campaign speeches," Pagliery wrote before elaborating, "While Habba claims that 'the Durham Report provides new context' to the lawsuit, she’s also running that risk that Middlebrooks will use this as an opportunity to closely scrutinize the Durham Report—and drill down on just how not new it actually is."

"And this judge—an appointee of Hillary Clinton’s husband and former president, Bill—has already shown zero patience for Trump’s deliberate misreading of official government findings," the Beast's Pagliery added.

