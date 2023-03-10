Michael Cohen responds to report of pending charges for Trump in New York
Photo: Revenge: How Donald Trump Weaponized the US Department of Justice Against His Critics

The New York Times reported on Thursday that New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg was likely going to be filing criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

As of Wednesday, Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, has met with Bragg's office a total of 19 times to give details about the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels that Trump ordered to be paid a month before the 2016 election. Cohen ultimately ended up in prison over the issue, drawing all of the responsibility. But without the Justice Department to protect him as a president, Trump's legal chickens are coming home to roost.

Speaking to Cohen after the story dropped, he conveyed that he can't give any details about what he's said to Bragg, but noted that even he doesn't know anything about what they're doing. He explained that it isn't as if he's chatting about strategy when he's called in to talk to them.

"This is much more than what I even know personally," he said after reading through the article noting his phone was blowing up with requests from reporters. He noted it was "nerve-wracking" and "a lot" to deal with.

Cohen's experience with the feds was obviously not a positive one. After cooperating with them and handing over evidence, they gave him 48 hours to admit guilt before they were going to file charges against his family, including his wife, who he has said has never been involved in anything. His latest book about the weaponization of the Justice Department, Revenge, details the fear he experienced about the ordeal and the need to protect his family.

Unlike Cohen, Trump has been given two years of pending lawsuits to fight or delay in court without any consequences. With Braggs action, this appears to be coming to a close.

"I've been fighting for this moment for so long," he told Raw Story. "And when it's finally starting you right in the face, it's, um — you know, it's wrecking my family. It's very hard. It's not even him! All of them — all of them need to be held accountable. Nobody should be able to do what they have done to this country. And it needs to be a very strong response otherwise the next person will keep trying to do it until someone succeeds and we become another Venezuela."

Cohen is set to testify before the grand jury "soon."

