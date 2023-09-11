'Psychopath' Trump sets off red flags for psychiatrist after latest threats against opponents

According to a clinical professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, recent comments Donald Trump made in an interview with Glenn Beck are not only alarms but also evidence that the former president has all the signs of being a "psychopath."



Speaking with the conservative host, the four-time indicted Trump said he may have no choice if he is re-elected but to lock his opponents away.



Specifically, Trump was asked, "Do you regret not locking [Hillary Clinton] up? And if you’re president again, will you lock people up?” to which he replied, "The answer is you have no choice, because they’re doing it to us.”

In an interview with Salon's Chauncey DeVega, Dr. Lance Dodes, the supervising analyst emeritus at the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute, questioned Trump's ability to think straight.



"Trump's latest threats to place opponents in jail, including President Biden, fit with the limitless nature of psychopaths," he stated. "Lacking a conscience or morality to limit his sadism, and believing in his worth above all others, leads Trump to think he has the right to destroy anyone who does not submit to him."



Dodes then added, "Trump is an extreme outlier in human psychology."

Possibly just as bad are his supporters, Dodes claims, by first stating, "They lack knowledge of the history and techniques of populist tyrants and the inevitable loss of freedom and democracy from them. That is the sad history of people democratically electing such despots; they don't realize the level of malignant psychology behind the populist face."



He added, "They may not individually be as psychologically ill as Trump, but they lack the moral fortitude to risk their personal political fortunes by opposing him. Said another way, they would also support a less psychopathic leader if that were in their personal interest."



"After Hitler, there were still Nazis in Germany. And after Stalin, there were many longing for his return in Russia. We can expect that there will be Trump supporters even if he is finally imprisoned for his crimes, " he warned.



