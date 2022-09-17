'Oddball misinformation megashow’ features a who’s who of the far-right

Religious leaders in Idaho are speaking out against "Christian nationalism" as the "ReAwaken America Tour" gathers in Post Falls.

“When we heard that Reawaken America was coming to Post Falls, a lot of us started talking about the challenges that were presented to us as members of the Christian faith and as citizens of the United States,” Rev. Gretchen Rehberg, a bishop at the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane, told KXLY-TV.

“I would urge anyone who thinks that Christian nationalism is Christianity to go back and read the gospels. Read the words of Jesus himself because the words used by Christian nationalists are words of demonization, division, of violence, of separation. They are not words that Jesus would use,” Rehberg said.

The tour was also the focus of a new exposé by Rolling Stone magazine.

"There are doomsaying prophets with curved shofars, aspiring politicians lamenting election fraud, and naturopathic physicians warning of demonic invasion," the magazine reported. "Mike Lindell steps forward and says evil forces are undoing the nation. Roger Stone gives an apocalyptic homily. Michael Flynn lobs T-shirts into the pews. Scott McKay, alias Patriot Streetfighter, gyrates to the sounds of AC/DC while chopping a tomahawk in the air. In time, the Trump brothers appear and Eric puts his dad on speaker phone. Praise music floats in the air and the crowd rocks back and forth. At one moment, a woman drops to the floor — 'Hallelujah, hallelujah' — and speaks in tongues."

The tour is organized by Clay Clark.

"Equal parts tent revival, campaign rally, and three-ring circus, this is the latest stop on the ReAwaken America Tour, a monthly MAGA pageant that fills megachurches across the country," the magazine reported. "Here, the election was stolen from Trump; the pandemic is a horrific hoax; and a cabal of Luciferian cultists, including George Soros, seek world domination. There are End Times oracles, exorcists, multilevel marketers, New Agey health gurus, naturopathic bodybuilders, and QAnon crusaders all swaying together under one tent."

The tour is planning future events in Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

"The cast he has curated is a who’s who of the far-right, and reveals the oddball ecumenism of the movement. The retired general Flynn is the big-name headliner, joining dozens of other A- and B-listers like millionaire Overstock.com founder Patrick Byrne, anti-vaccine figurehead Andrew Wakefield, famed conspiracist Alex Jones, and Turning Point USA head Charlie Kirk. In-person crowds at each event swell from roughly 3,000 to 10,000, organizers say, with millions tuning in online," Rolling Stone reported. "While there are precedents to ReAwaken, this show is not populated by the old-school stalwarts of the religious right (Jerry Fallwell’s Moral Majority feels a universe away) nor does it have the institutional heft of a CPAC (he joyfully sneers at such events as 'staged, contrived, manipulated). Clark prides himself on offering something stranger, livelier, and way more extreme."

