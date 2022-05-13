'Remember Jan. 6': Conservative warns of complacency as GOP continues threat to democracy

MSNBC "Deadline: White House" host Nicolle Wallace on Friday warned that America is in danger of losing our democracy.

Wallace interviewed conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot about his latest column.

"It has been stirring to see so many Americans come together to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom. But it is dismaying to see that there is no similar consensus on defending democracy at home. Indeed, much of the country remains in denial about the threat," Boot warned. "The only way to save democracy is to vote for Democrats in the fall. And I say that as an ex-Republican turned independent. It doesn’t matter if you disagree with Democrats on some issues. The overriding issue is the preservation of our democracy."

Boot expanded on his column.

"Our rights are fundamental to living in a democracy," Wallace noted. "Are you really pessimistic that that conversation isn't take place or is it your observation the message isn't being conveyed?"

"I don't think the message is being conveyed to most ordinary voters," Boot replied. "In some ways, I think it's kind of circular, because Democrats are doing polls in focus groups which show that there is not enough alarm out there about the threat to our democracy, so therefore the pollsters are saying focus on other things in the election. Well, there could be more alarm about it, if President Biden and other leading Democrats are talking about it in the way they should be talking about it."

"But they're not and it's kind of falling off the agenda and the threat is growing," he continued. "And I just, you know, I can't believe that we have to sit here and say the threat is real. Remember Jan. 6th!"

"It's unbelievable. what more is it going to take?" Boot wondered.

Watch the segment below or at this link.

Max Boot www.youtube.com





