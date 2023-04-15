'Bloated nothingburger': Andy Biggs shredded for threats to 'defund' Manhattan D.A.

Far-right Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) announced on Twitter that he would be "defunding" the Manhattan District Attorney's office in retaliation for the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Writing for The Arizona Republic on Friday, opinion columnist E.J. Montini raked Biggs over the coals, blasting it as a stunt at taxpayer expense that will never go anywhere.

"Social media is the drive-thru window for the most noxious political junk food being served in Washington, D.C., and Arizona’s own short-order cook, U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, serves up the largest, fattiest nothingburgers on the menu," wrote Montini. "Biggs is part of a culinary cabal of legislative hash slingers that includes fellow Republican U.S. Reps. Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. They’re franchisees in the governmental equivalent of McDonald’s, Burger King, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A and the rest, only way less healthy. Each works behind the right-wing counter doing prep work and cooking up high fat, low nutritious dreck to feed their truth-starved constituencies."

The problem, wrote Montini, is "the legislation he introduced, even if it got through the House, would have no chance in the Senate and no chance of being signed by President Joe Biden." And he knows it.

Furthermore, Biggs' proclamation that Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg "failing to address lawlessness" while going after Trump is nonsense too: "The latest statistics from the Census Bureau have New York with the third lowest rate of violent crime of the 10 largest U.S. cities, including Phoenix, located just to the west of Biggs’ congressional district." This comes shortly after experts noted the same of the district represented by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who is engaged in similar rhetoric.



"Biggs spends much of his time feeding his constituents empty legislative calories, proposals that contain no essential information, nothing of value to the body politic. While voters pick up the check," concluded Montini. "This time around he dished up a large, overcooked patty of groundless baloney. If the name wasn’t already taken by a different kind of fast food giant, you could imagine calling it the 'whopper.'"

