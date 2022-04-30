'America First' Trump fans in the House accused of turning their backs on Ukraine

According to MSNBC's Zeeshan Aleem, a handful of Donald Trump's biggest supporters in the House are grasping at the slimmest of excuses to deny or slow down assistance to Ukraine as the country attempts to stave off Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion.

During a recent floor vote in the House that was designed to allow President Joe Biden the ability to quickly lease military equipment to Ukraine as well as provide other forms of assistance, the ten lawmakers who voted "no," were all Republicans closely aligned with Trump who has had his own issues with providing support with Ukraine -- and led to his first impeachment.

Among those ten were high-profile conservatives including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA), Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and embattled Matt Gaetz of Florida.

According to Aleem, all of them are big proponents of Trump's "America First" philosophy which the columnist outlined as the United States' relationship with other countries being "transactional, exhibits an aversion to intervention and sees Russia as less of a threat to U.S. interests than most Republicans and Democrats do."

As the columnist reported, each of the lawmakers had an excuse for refusing to assist the war-torn country.

"Some said they voted against it because they said more aggressive aid to Ukraine would draw the U.S. and Russia closer to war, while another said they didn’t trust Biden with more latitude to send aid," he wrote. " A spokesperson for Gaetz told Business Insider the lawmaker 'supports weapons for Ukraine' but 'opposes waiving America's future rights for repayment.' Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, who voted against the measure, told Insider in a statement that 'sending more weapons of war is counter to peace and will extend the death and destruction.' (Yes, this is the same Gosar who put out an animated video depicting him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.)"

As the columnist wrote, these excuses don't hold up in the face of what is happening in Ukraine.

Writing, "The hardcore Trump set may share Trump’s affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authoritarian political style and have a less hawkish position for that reason," Aleem added, "This is only the latest in a pattern of internal Republican disagreements on Russia policy."

As for Ukraine, he added that their balking at helping Ukraine reveals what to expect from Republicans going forward when it comes to future international relations.

"While Russia’s invasion has generated some rare moments of bipartisan cooperation in Washington, it’s also exposed fissures on the right. If Trump or a Trump-like politician were to win the White House in 2024, it would likely dramatically accelerate this split within the right and further scramble norms in Washington regarding who is considered a friend and who is considered an enemy in the international arena," he warned.