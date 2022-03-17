Two GOP senators censured by Republicans — and it wasn't about Trump this time: report

Republican party committees have censured Republicans for perceived insufficient loyalty to Donald Trump.

The RNC censured Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL). And according to an analysis by Ballotpedia, state central committees have censured six of the seventeen Republicans who voted to impeach or convict Trump, with another four rebuked.

But recently Republican-controlled organizations have begun censuring Republicans for other actions.

Trump-endorsed Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers is facing a GOP primary after being censured by the Arizona state Senate over her support for white nationalism.

WECT-TV now reports the New Hanover County Republican Party has voted to censure both of the state's GOP senators.

The network said "party representatives" claimed the censure is over "a lack of fiscal responsibility."

“Republicans stand for fiscal responsibility, lower taxes, and limited government spending on necessary projects,” party representatives said. “Elected officials who do not adhere to these principles will hear from us - and they must listen.”

Read the full report.