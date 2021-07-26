Republican anti-masker has COVID for a second time

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) announced Sunday that he has COVID-19 for a second time.

The announcement from on Facebook in which he thanked well-wishers for their outpouring of love and kindness.

"I keep my family's private business very quiet, because of the evil in the world, yet we are uplifted by the love of God's children, and quiet privacy does not mean secrecy, so, here's the update," he wrote. "I have COVID, Becca has COVID, my son has COID. Becca and I had COVID before, early on, in January 2020, before the world really knew what it was. So, this is our second experience with the CCP biological attack weaponized virus...and this episode is far more challenging. It has required all of my devoted energy."

Higgins announced in May that he would never wear a mask because it wasn't helping, and he believed it was trapping bacteria somehow.

"Can you smell through that mask?" said Higgins. "Then you're not stopping any sort of a virus. It's part of the dehumanization of the children of God. You're participating in it by wearing a mask."

"What you're wearing is a bacteria trap; it's not helping your health or anybody else's," Higgins added.

Higgins is also the same member of Congress who claimed that his wife has the gift of "premonition." So, it's unclear if she prognosticated that the family would get COVID-19.

Higgins hasn't announced whether or not he is vaccinated, but many Republicans in the caucus aren't.

There's another question: how would Higgins know that what he and his wife had in Jan. 2020 was COVID? It was so early that there were few people even being tested.

See the statement below:



