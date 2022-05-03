Republican efforts to remove Trump after Jan 6. went further than initially thought: new book
Donald Trump (Photo: Shutterstock)

This newly released book This Will Not Pass, by New York Times reporters Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin, revealed that Washington state Republican Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse did more than initially known about Donald Trump's attempts to overthrow the 2020 election.

The Seattle Times quoted the book's revelations that after the former president directed his supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol, where they then went on a full attack, Newhouse brought up invoking the 25th Amendment. The law allows the Cabinet to remove the president if they believe he is mentally incapacitated. It was part of the conversation happening among not only the House caucus, but also among then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

During a Jan. 10 conversation, McCarthy said he was so furious with Trump for Jan. 6 and was going to instruct him to resign. But further, McCarthy wanted to see social media sites take away the accounts of anyone pushing the so-called "Big Lie." McCarthy then claimed that the story was nothing more than "fake news." The Times writers released the audiotapes of McCarthy.

Both, after all, were among the small minority of their party who voted to impeach Trump. And both now face potentially difficult reelection campaigns, as they’re attacked for their votes by far-right Republicans, including some who claim falsely that Trump won the 2020 election.

The book, due for public release on Tuesday, cites a Jan. 11 meeting in which McCarthy had no real plan for dealing with Trump. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was the most prominent Republican to attack Trump's behavior. However, the book cites Newhouse of the source of the 25th Amendment idea.

Herrera Beutler suggested another option for removing Trump from office.

“I think another way out that we should consider as a conference, is asking our own leadership to join with the Republican leadership in the Senate and asking this president to resign," the book quotes her saying.

Both Republicans were condemned by the state Republican Party for their votes to impeach Trump. Herrera Beutler recalled McCarthy's conversation with Trump as the Capitol was under siege. She quoted McCarthy, who said Trump told him, "Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are."

She was also among the Republicans who asked the Senate to consider the charges against Trump more seriously.

“To the patriots who were standing next to the former president as these conversations were happening, or even to the former vice president: if you have something to add here, now would be the time.”

Herrera Beutler's office wouldn't comment when the Seattle Times reached out for comment and Newhouse didn't respond to questions.

