Morning Joe decries Trump-inspired 'fascist-style violence against government officials'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough called out the "fascist-style violence" that Donald Trump and other Republicans have been inspiring against government officials.

A Texas woman has been arrested for making racist threats to kill the federal judge presiding over Trump's election interference case in Washington, D.C., and the "Morning Joe" host blamed the former president and his GOP allies for a growing trend of political violence.

"It's not a climate that grows by itself, it's a climate that's been generated by hatred from Donald Trump, from tweet after tweet or Truth after Truth Social. Look at the hatred toward officials, the FBI, 'If they're coming after me, they're coming after you,' etc., it goes on and on," he said.

"I think back to the guy who had all the pipe bombs in Florida that he was going to use on people, Paul Pelosi's attacker, again, echoing language used by Trump and Trump supporters," Scarborough added. "The FBI, talk about the Utah guy, the FBI having to shoot the person in Utah who was making assassination threats and then raised his gun and had his gun raised, and his neighbors screamed hearing him say, 'I'm not coming out.' I think about after all the threats against the FBI, the attack on the FBI office in Ohio. It goes on and on. Donald Trump and some extreme supporters are, you know, they're promoting this violence because their words are violent and, again, I could list a hundred things that Trump and his supporters have said and have done where they promote, you know, fascist-style violence against government officials. "

But the scariest thing, Scarborough said, is that Trump isn't the only major Republican calling for violence.

"I mean, my God, just look," Scarborough said. "He's not a Trump supporter but he's learning to play Trump's game. Ron DeSantis, when asked about federal employees, he said on the first day he's going to slit their throats. This is the rhetoric that has taken over in the Republican Party and we see the consequences of it."

