The View brutally ridicules Republican congresswoman who cried over marriage equality

President Joe Biden spoke at the White House about dignity and respect for all people, including LGBTQ couples and interracial couples, both of whom were legally prevented from marrying. Biden signed the marriage legalization bill on Tuesday, saying simply that marriage is about love and it was just that simple.

"The other guys say, you know, the respect for marriage, respect for marriage. You want people to get married. People are getting married and now you want to decide who they can marry. Back up. Back up," said co-host Whoopi Goldberg during Wednesday's opener for "The View."

"This is America, and if you don't protect people's right to get married, to be taken care of, I don't understand," she continued. "What do you want? It's not about religion. Not everybody believes what you believe, and if we're going to celebrate religious freedom, get out the way of other people's religious freedom, get out of the way of everybody's religious freedom. Not everybody believes that that's not the right way to go. If you don't, don't marry a gay person, okay? I have been saying this since 1983. When we first started talking about this. If you have a problem, you have a problem with interracial marriage, don't marry someone who's different than you. I don't understand why you got to be involved with somebody else's choice."

"Because people can't mind their own business," said Joy Behar.

She brought up Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) who broke down in tears over the idea of marriage equality.

"She's really a very unhappy person," co-host Sunny Hostin as the audience laughed at the Republican lawmaker.

"She's upset that somebody else's happiness would drive her to tears," Behar said.

"As a newlywed, I was, like, this doesn't affect your marriage at all," Republican Alyssa Farah Griffin explained. "Why are you so upset about this?"

"She seemed like she was in a very unhappy place, maybe an unhappy marriage or something," Hostin agreed

"It was the respect of marriage and they wanted to have that right," Sara Haines explained. "That's the best thing is we're all actually honoring the same thing. I don't think anyone notified that woman that's what was happening."

Hartzler was called out by her gay nephew in a video that went viral online. When speaking to CNN, he explained that while in college he was subjected to conversion therapy, a policy his aunt's homophobia has supported.

