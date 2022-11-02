Dem funding of 'fringe' GOP candidates could backfire: 'These candidates can win'
Don Bolduc

Hours before Joe Biden was scheduled to give a primetime address on threats to democracy in America, a panel on CNN warned that Democrats' investment in fringe GOP candidates could backfire.

CNN's Brianna Keilar noted the campaign of far-right Republican Don Bolduc against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire.

"You mentioned Bolduc in New Hampshire, what we're seeing from the polls, he could win," Keilar noted. "That's a possibility. You could see him win in New Hampshire. And let's not forget, and I just asked [White House advisor] Keisha Lance Bottoms about this. She inside stepped the question, but a Democratic super PAC tied very closely to Democratic leadership in the Senate, put over $3 million into making him essentially the nominee, thinking that he would be an easier candidate for Maggie Hassan to deal with."

CNN chief political correspondent Abby Philip weighed in with her analysis.

IN OTHER NEWS: Read the excerpts: Biden to address threats to democracy in midterm home stretch

Philip said, "Republicans do have a candidate quality problem, and yet, these races are very competitive."

"Which is why I think this gamble that they made with some of these candidates, who are much more fringe, it's questionable, because in a wave environment, these candidates can definitely win," she warned.

"I think we should just be clear about that," Phillip continued. "Don Bolduc, he's in a competitive race because of the environment, not in spite of it."

Watch below or at this link.

Democrats www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video