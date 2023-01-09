‘These kooks are walking into another loss in 2024’: Morning Joe rips GOP's new ‘war’ on government
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the newly seated Republican House majority was already charting a course toward 2024 election losses.

Kevin McCarthy finally emerged as speaker of the House after 15 rounds of voting, and the "Morning Joe" host said the concessions he was forced to give up to the right-wing Freedom Caucus would come back to haunt him -- and the entire Republican Party.

"This is such colossally bad politics," Scarborough said. "These kooks are going to slash the defense budget, and they're going to allow the Democrats in the Senate and Joe Biden to be the protectors of America's defense. Like, these kooks don't understand they are walking right into another loss in 2024. They are going to war with the intelligence community. they're attacking the FBI and the CIA. In the fever swamps of Trumpism, they go, let's crush the intel community, let's crush the deep state. You know what, like, people in suburban Atlanta think, and like the suburbs of Philly, and up in Wisconsin and Michigan, they're thinking, those guys, they're professionals, they're on our side, and they protect us from terrorists, radical terrorists from across the globe."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Welcome to the creepiest Congress ever

He then added, "They protect us from terrorists, domestic terrorists inside the United States. They protect us from, like, drug syndicates. These are the people. These are the people that protect Americans."

"They support a full-scale war of the men and women who are the professionals in our intel communities," he added. "Good luck selling that in '24. You have just made Joe Biden's day. Can you really get any dumber politically?"

Watch below or at the link:


01 09 2023 06 26 37 www.youtube.com

SmartNews