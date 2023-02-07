Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) couldn't help but note that the Republicans that took over the House of Representatives don't have much of a leg to stand on when it comes to their conspiracies.

"Well, it doesn't feel good that my colleagues who had information that the committee needed basically blew off a subpoena that the committee sent that was duly authorized," Lofgren said. "So, that is not positive. We referred that matter to the Ethics Committee. But it doesn't make them look particularly eager to uphold the law when they have defied it."

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace noted that the polls are already showing that the Americans don't buy into the GOP's so-called "weaponization committee," which aims to go after the Justice Department. At the same time, McCarthy had to give away the store to get elected to the Speaker's post. That's elevated people like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Wallace asked what Democrats have to do to combat that.

"I think we showed a little glimpse into what we could do the past two years, passing the infrastructure bill, the inflation reduction act, the chips and science bill, which will be the greatest leap forward in terms of science and domestic manufacturing," said Lofgren. "Those are important things. Not all the benefits have been yet realized, although now I'm hearing from people on Medicare who are grateful that their insulin costs have been capped. So, there is more to do to meet the needs of the American people. These resolutions and paybacks and petty disputes that the Republican leadership is engaging in. I don't think that really is delivering, No. 1, what they promised. And it has really nothing to do with the lives of the American people."

IN OTHER NEWS: In unexpected twist, Matt Gaetz deflates GOP's attack on Biden over China spy balloon

Wallace went on to cite two Republicans that are no longer in Congress, not because they were too liberal but because "they were too honest." Now a Republican Speaker will be sitting over Biden's shoulder, "who was so committed to power and serving Trump that he stripped the speakership down of all of its meaning. It's literally just a gavel now."

Lofgren agreed with the comment.

"I mean, honestly, there are some of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle that drank the kool-aid. they're true believers," she lamented. "They're living in a different reality. But there are plenty of smart, decent Republicans who know it's all a fabrication. You can see what happened to Adam [Kinzinger] and Liz [Cheney]. You tell the truth, your head gets chopped off. So, plenty of intelligent, decent Republicans know what happened, know the truth, and are not speaking up. And that is that colleagues that are, you know, in weirdo land, really. Unbelievable."

See the conversation below or at the video here.



