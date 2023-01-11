GOP seeks to condemn attacks against pro-lifers — but their resolution has a big problem

Republicans are trying to claim that the anti-abortion pregnancy centers and religious institutions are being attacked and deserve additional protection.

But Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) pointed out Wednesday that their resolution cites violence that was committed by an anti-abortion protester.

"In fact, the lone active assault mentioned in the legislation took place when an individual targeted a healthcare facility that provides abortions," Cicilline said. "And then attacked police officers striking them multiple times. And, so, yes, the only threat to human life mentioned in this legislation is an attack on an abortion provider and on patients who are seeking care and officers who are defending their right to provide and seek such care."

He closed his floor speech by asking Republicans to join in condemning acts of violence against abortion providers and patients.

IN OTHER NEWS: Lindsey Graham demands special counsel on Biden — or 'it will hurt the country'

Democrats have said that such a piece of legislation is pointless because all it does is condemn attacks on anti-abortion facilities or churches.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claimed in his floor speech that the resolution would say that Congress appreciates the work that the anti-choice clinics do. They've been caught in multiple states lying to women about basic medical facts and painting themselves as healthcare officials who are not licensed doctors or nurses.

See the video below or at this link.



