Insurrection cover-up is 'an even Bigger Lie': MSNBC anchor rips Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene

Congressional Republicans were harshly criticized on Saturday for participating in a cover-up of Donald Trump's insurrection.

MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi warmed the public about the GOP cover-up in a thread posted to Twitter.

"We are witnessing an active cover-up on Capitol Hill. The leaders of the Republican party are no longer just playing dumb when it comes to the January 6th insurrection - they are openly trying to mask a deadly attack on our democracy," Velshi wrote.

"This week the House voted to create a special select committee to investigate what happened before, during and after the assault on the Capitol. Democrats were forced to take this step because Republicans previously blocked a commission that would have done the same," he explained.

"McCarthy reportedly threatened to strip any Republican member of Congress of their committee assignments, if they accepted a position on the Jan. 6th committee from Nancy Pelosi."

"Republican leaders threatening members of Congress for...acting like members of Congress. Pelosi *did* offer a seat on the committee to Liz Cheney, who, while she remains a committed conservative, put country before party and accepted the job," he wrote. "McCarthy reacted, saying Cheney's actions were 'shocking.' Shocking? Taking a seat on a Congressional Committee, investigating an attack on Congress? Cheney has a responsibility to this country. NOT to the former insurrectionist-in-chief and the Big Lie that continues to damage this nation."

Velshi worried about which Republicans McCarhy may nominate for the select committee.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene, maybe? Who blamed wildfires on Jewish space lasers and says 9/11 was an inside job. Or maybe it's Matt Gaetz who's under federal investigation in a sex trafficking probe - allegations he denies," he wrote. "Anyone who says we shouldn't get to the bottom of this...well, you're complicit in one of the ugliest stains on American history."

