Indiana Republican judge arrested after assaulting her ex-husband in front of their children

A Republican Indiana circuit court judge was arrested Thursday on a Level 6 felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child, three years after she was involved in an Indianapolis shooting, Fox59 reports.

Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell allegedly struck her ex-husband while her children, ages 12 and 8 were watching. The incident took place on April 12, and Bell’s ex-husband told police he had arrived to pick up their children for his scheduled visit when Bell started an argument that ended with her striking him in the face.

After an investigation, police determined there was enough evidence to make an arrest. Bell has been suspended with pay by the Indiana Supreme Court.

As Fox59 points out, in 2019, "Bell was one of three out-of-town judges who visited Indianapolis and became involved in a shooting outside a downtown White Castle on May 1, 2019. The three judges had been reportedly out drinking and tried to go to a gentleman’s club but found it closed. They then went to a White Castle on South Street where they got into an altercation with two men that led to gunfire."

READ MORE: McCarthy ditches weekly press conference and reporters after being served Jan. 6 subpoena

Last month, Bell and the Crawford County Republican Party announced that she would not be running for re-election, although they provided no details about the reasons why.

Read the full report over at Fox59.

SmartNews