Republicans are revealing how they plan to derail Biden after the 2022 midterms

President Joe Biden's first term doesn't end for another three years, but Republicans are running against him this fall.

Republicans aren't offering much of an agenda to voters in this year's midterms, but will instead try to frame the Nov. 8 election as an up-or-down vote on Biden and the Democratic congressional majority, reported Politico.

“It’s really going to be a referendum on him and his administration and on the Democrat leadership in the Congress, so we need to stay out of our own way,” said Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the second-ranking GOP senator. "It’s really important for us to highlight our differences, how we would do it differently, and then … have some things that we would do or could do if there was a willingness to work together.”

If they do manage to win congressional majorities, they would have two years with Biden in the White House -- and some Republicans with presidential ambitions of their own are already signaling they won't work with him.

“Putting a stop to his agenda is the first thing that we would do, because that’s presumably what people would be voting for,” said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO). “The message would be: If we’re in the majority, we need to stop what he’s currently doing.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), however, has said he's willing to work with Biden, but House Republicans remain in Donald Trump's clutches and have shown little interest in cutting deals with a Democratic president.

“Are we going to get the president that was a self proclaimed dealmaker in the Senate for his entire career?" said Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND). "Are we going to get the guy that's down in Georgia [for] a face-saving speech to his base because he can't get something through the Senate? A lot of it depends on which president we get.”

Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA), a member of GOP leadership, said he's willing to work with Biden, but with a partisan caveat: "On anything that's not socialist.”