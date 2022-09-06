Republicans privately say they wish Trump would shut up and stop trying to be a martyr: reporter
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig revealed that Republicans are trying as best they can to hold onto elections that were once thought to be a walk in the park.

"What I hear privately from Republicans is they wish Donald Trump would be quiet," Leonnig said in a discussion with MSNBC. "People who are running for office -- that this may be popular for him playing the martyr violin. You know, 'They came for me, and next they'll come for you. We have to stop them.' It's kind of impossible for Republicans on the campaign trail to really make a lot of hay out of this for their own benefit."

"Also, it's hard to make a rational argument for this because the facts as well established by Donald Trump and his legal team is that for more than a year and a half the Department of Justice held off on taking any rash action. The national archives was begging Trump and his aides at Mar-a-Lago to please, please, pretty please with a cherry on top turn over these records and were repeatedly stiff-armed"

She noted that in the spring a National Archives lawyer told Trump's people to please turn them over because he really didn't want to refer it to the FBI, but Trump wasn't giving him much of a choice.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump-appointed judge rejects briefing from ex-GOP officials opposing special master

"The Department of Justice made a lot of gestures to say we need to get these records. We found some classified material in the boxes you returned in January. We need to be sure there's no more. We're hearing there could be more," Leonnig continued. "Again, they got the stiff arm and got misleading information. Misleading at best. Who knows what the facts will show? It may show it was an obstruction and a clear-faced lie. This is not easy for Republicans to argue in favor of while it may be, you know, satisfying for Donald Trump personally."

See the full discussion below or at this link.

Republicans really want Trump to shut up www.youtube.com

Trump News SmartNews