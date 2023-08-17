Reporter bashes GOP cowardice on Trump: 'They decided power was more important than democracy'

Reporter Molly Jong-Fast called out Republican Party leaders that have had more than enough opportunities to denounce Donald Trump or even stand up to him publicly. Each time, however, they cower in fear.

Speaking on a panel with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace about the threats against judges and grand jury members from Trump's supporter, Jong-Fast explained that there have been more than enough opportunities for Republicans to inch away from the former president.

Wallace noted that there has been a lot of attention paid to the collapse of the GOP, but the national security piece of the story has been largely ignored outside of intelligence circles. The healthy way to get rid of Trump, she said, is "like a zit, you just squeeze it and get rid of it."

In a functioning party, the leadership would squeeze out Trump and be finished with him, but that doesn't happen, Wallace concluded. Now it has become a national security issue plaguing the country.

Jong-Fast attributes it to cowardice.

"It's a war on our institutions," she said. "I mean, this is a war on judges, right? I would say that the moment — if [Speaker Kevin] McCarthy had a spine, and [GOP Leader Mitch] McConnell — and McConnell has said he doesn't want to deal with it. We know he's not a fan of Trump's but he's had an opportunity, many times, to say, this is not okay."

Wallace recalled a great opportunity for McConnell when Trump made racist comments about McConnell's wife.

"And even after Jan. 6th, there was a moment when McCarthy and McConnell could have come together and said, 'This is not how we do it in a democracy.' Instead, they were quiet. Twenty-two days later McCarthy was in Palm Beach fundraising with Trump because they decided that power was more important than democracy, and they thought that this was their guy and they just didn't think they could separate themselves from him. So here they are."

Wallace cited the number of attacks from far-right terrorists that were motivated by the "great replacement theory" popularized on the Fox networks.

