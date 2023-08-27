Jen Psaki crushes triggered Republicans with abortion fact-check

MSNBC host Jen Psaki triggered a lot of Republicans and anti-abortion activists this week who tried to attack her for one of her tweets. Instead, she's striking back with her own fact-check.

"No one supports abortion up until birth," Psaki tweeted during the Republican debate on Wednesday. The concept of "late-term abortion" is a frequently used talking point that comes from the right to demonize the left. One anti-abortion group, for example, attacked Psaki's comments with clips of Democrats talking about the topic, and supporting the life and health of the mother.

Others accuse the right of using the topic as a means of emotionally manipulating opinions about abortion using false information or issues taken out of context.

Psaki played the clips from Republicans in the debate using terms like "abortions up until birth" from Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and "abortions on demand," in the case of Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC). Even Nikki Haley said she wants someone to "ask Joe Biden if he is for 38 weeks, 39 weeks or 40 weeks."

Psaki explained it has become a big talking point for the GOP as they try to face off against the public, angry over the elimination of Roe v. Wade.

The idea of abortion after viability is incredibly rare, she explained, and it's almost exclusively for the use of the life and health of the mother.

What has been happening in Texas is many women reach later terms in their pregnancy and discover there's something seriously wrong with the fetus. Either it is in crisis or it has stopped developing normally. That, then, puts the mother's life at risk.

In the case of three women, their fetuses were not going to make it, but they were denied an abortion. In some cases, they had to carry it until her life was at risk.

"Ashley Brandt, a Dallas resident, said she was pregnant with twins but learned one had a fatal condition called acrania. The longer she carried it, the more it jeopardized the survival of her other twin," NBC News reported.

Had she been forced to carry them both, she likely would have delivered early, hurting the other twin needlessly.

“I would have had to give birth to an identical version of my daughter without a skull and without a brain and hold her until she died,” Brandt said.

Psaki cited a Washington Post report of statistics revealing that in Virginia since 2000, only three late-term abortions were performed in 23 years. In Oklahoma, in 2021, there were six abortions after 21 weeks when there were nearly 6,000 abortions. In Colorado, which has a clinic that specializes in late-term abortions, about 1.8 percent of 11,580 abortions took place after 25 weeks or later.

The doctor at that Colorado clinic said that all of the women involved in these cases were devastated and these were wanted pregnancies.

No one, Psaki said, is rooting for late-term abortions. No one wants them, but politicians making the medical decisions for the families using talking points over a physician is what Democrats fight against.

