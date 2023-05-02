'How does Ronna McDaniel still have a job?' MSNBC host argues it's 'Romney privilege'

Joy Reid and Ayman Mohyeldin chuckled on Monday about the reports that the Republican Party still hasn't learned anything from their failures.

Speaking on Fox Sunday, Republican Party chair, Ronna Romney McDaniel explained that the biggest problem for the GOP in the 2022 midterm elections is that independent voters weren't breaking their way. "And abortion was a big issue in key states like Michigan and Pennsylvania."

According to a Washington Post report, the GOP did their own autopsy on the 2022 election, which is what McDaniel was citing. "The draft version of the report says abortion hurt the Republicans in the midterm elections, with candidates trying to avoid the issue and alienating some voters while Democrats saw their base's energy grow, according to the people familiar with the document," the Post said.

Even when Donald Trump was asked if he would sign Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) bill that would ban all abortions at six weeks, Trump said he would sign something that would make everyone happy.

"I think we'll get it done on some level," Trump dodged again. "It could be on different levels. But we're gonna get it done. I know the issue very well. I think I know the issue better than most and we will get that taken care of."

All Joy Reid could do is laugh.

"First of all, how does Ronna McDaniel still have a job?" asked Mohyeldin. "If you had a track record of losing that many times, you get to stay in your job?"

"Romney privilege," Reid explained. "They'll never let her go."

"Tell me this, it doesn't seem like Republicans have learned anything from the autopsy," Mohyeldin said. "They still feel after that red wave did not materialize, let's double down on the abortion rhetoric."

"I think this is the proof of why the bubble is dangerous. Republicans all listen to Fox News, and they read the Daily Caller or whatever, they come to believe that the vast majority of Americans want to ban abortion, want to ban drag shows, want to ban trans kids. They cook themselves into a pot they can't climb out of now. On abortion, it should've been perfectly obvious to them. All the polling has been very clear. The majority of Americans, even a pretty big majority of Republicans, don't want abortion to be illegal. Rather than learn from the whipping they got after their tailor-made Supreme Court got rid of Roe v. Wade, and the drubbing everyone should've been able to see they were going to take when you take half of the country's rights away from them and turn them into essentially womb slaves of any red state, you will lose. Yeah, they lost."

See the full discussion below or at the link here.