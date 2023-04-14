Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly been having frank conversations with leading right-wing evangelicals in which he's warned them against taking a hardline stance on abortion rights.

Rolling Stone reports that Trump told these leaders that the GOP risks "losing big" unless it emphasizes that it won't enforce abortion bans in cases of rape, incest, or where the life of the mother is in danger.

Trump also told the leaders that Republicans are "getting killed on abortion."

Although Trump boasted to these evangelicals about appointing three Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, he reportedly frustrated them by refusing to get specific on his policy preferences for abortion policy going forward.

This led one participant in the meetings to tell Rolling Stone that they feared Trump is "going to try to make us swallow getting next to nothing in return for our support."

Abortion has become a focal point in recent elections, most recently in the state of Wisconsin, where pro-choice Judge Janet Protasiewicz was elected to the state Supreme Court by a double-digit margin.

Polls have consistently found that a majority of Americans back protecting women's rights to get an abortion, although this hasn't stopped Republican governors and state legislatures from pushing harsher restrictions.

