john and cindy mccain 2008
Photo: MikePlotczykImages/Shutterstock

Cindy McCain is in Washington, D.C., as President Joe Biden honors her late husband, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who died in 2018.

Speaking to MSNBC on Thursday, Mrs. McCain said that she still considers herself a Republican, but that the party has serious problems.

"I don't believe my husband would recognize it," she said of the Republican Party. "I do know one thing, he would be fighting like the dickens to pull it back together and bring it back to what it was during previous Republican administrations and previous administrations as well. I'm still a Republican. I believe in the party, and I believe in what we stand for, but right now we've lost our way. And so I'm hoping as the years go on perhaps we can right ourselves and do what Republicans do best and that is work for smaller government but work in a bipartisan fashion."

She went on to herald Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WI) for stand up to Donald Trump and pushing to support American democracy despite the danger it has posed to her political career.

"She's an amazing person, and I have talked with her both on the phone and via email, et cetera, during this time," McCain continued. "And I just think her strength and her ability to look beyond the now and look for what's good for the country, and it may harm her in the end, her political aspirations. But she can sleep at night and know that she did the right thing."

She said that the idea of a peaceful transfer of power is one of the most important things to show American stability and strength.

"Peaceful transfer of power, the way that we govern ourselves, the way we represent who we are, we have got to come back to that," she said. "I know people overseas that I deal with say to me, what happened? Is it going to get better? What's going to happen? And right now I don't have the answer for it. I believe in what President Joe Biden is doing. I'm hoping that he can help right this ship a little bit. We have a long way to go."

