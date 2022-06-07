House GOP to 'prebuttal' Jan. 6 hearings — and then Kevin McCarthy will 'prebuttal' again: report
Congressman Jim Jordan speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Republicans are gearing up to offer multiple "prebuttals" on the eve of primetime public hearings by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The select committee is scheduled to air the hearing at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday. ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC and CNN plan to air the hearing live. Fox News will not air the hearing.

CNN reported Tuesday that Republicans plan to tell their side of the story before the hearings, which are built upon over 1,000 interviews, thousands of hours of video evidence, and 100,000 pages of documents.

"The House GOP is holding a press conference [tomorrow] morning to offer their prebuttal to the Jan 6 select committee hearings," CNN's Melanie Zanona and Annie Grayer reported.

They reported the prebuttal will feature the number two Republican, House Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and the number three leader, Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

Also speaking will be Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN), Richard Hudson (R-NC), and Jim Jordan (R-OH).

And that apparently won't be the only GOP prebuttal, Zanona reported.

"In addition to [tomorrow's] weekly GOP presser being focused on their pushback to the Jan 6 hearings, there will ALSO be a more official Republican response/prebuttal on Thursday, I'm told. That will feature the top House GOP leaders and McCarthy's original picks for the panel," she reported.


