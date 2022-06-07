Nicolle Wallace: Fox News provided ‘smoking gun evidence’ that the right is afraid of the Jan. 6 hearings
Fox News (Shutterstock)

Americans won't be watch the prime-time public hearings investigating Jan. 6 on Fox News and that could demonstrate how much Republicans have to fear from the investigation into Donald Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election, a panel on MSNBC discussed on Tuesday.

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace interviewed conservative pundit A.B. Stoddard about the upcoming hearings by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"And you know the smoking gun evidence that the right knows this, A.B., is Fox News's decision not to carry it," Wallace said.

"And if you look at the way Fox News carried Trump's water, it was by smearing Col. [Alexander] Vindman, it was by smearing Marie Yovanovich, it was by smearing any government official who spoke up on the side of the rule of law and the truth," she explained. "The challenge -- I wouldn't call it a challenge, but the sort of fly in the ointment for the Trump side here is that all the witnesses will be deep, deep Trump insiders and all the testimony will be on tape and in texts. It's in their own words how they tried to politicize an election and overthrow the U.S. government."

IN OTHER NEWS: Republicans take hate to the next level as they hijack Pride month

"Right," Stoddard replied.

"I think Trump will just continue to lie about it in all his, you know, fund-raising requests that he sends out and any interviews that he gives, but this puts every Republican candidate, Nicolle on defense," Stoddard explained. "You know, you can't say 'I'm not a member of the Proud Boys, I wasn't Mark Meadows in the White House that day, I don't know how it got so far out of hand,' and have been silent all of these months when all of the revelations that we already know have been divulged, that have been deranged and shocking and dangerous before the hearings have even started."

"They have been silent, and they are complicit in their silence," she said.

"Kevin McCarthy — unless something crazy happens and Trump stops him from becoming Speaker, if Democrats lose the House — will be the third in line for the presidency and has lied about his conversation in which he told colleagues he believed the president needed to resign immediately because he had abused his power, incited the riot," she said. "And you know, Kevin McCarthy was there to protect his oath to the Constitution. If he will lie about that, he will lie about anything."

READ MORE: GOP split over defending Trump from Jan. 6 hearings – but he expects Republicans ‘to fight for his honor’: reports

"Democrats can talk about this to voters," she said. "They have to go straight to the heart of this. dancing around it is a waste of time. Yes, people care about inflation and gas prices, but they can talk about this too, and they owe it — Democrats owe this to the body that they serve, to their own oaths to the Constitution — to talk about the fact that if you house and harbor insurrectionists, if you lie for them, you don't deserve to hold power."

Watch:

06 07 2022 16 43 37 www.youtube.com

Media SmartNews Video